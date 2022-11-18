Bhatti Gate: Lahore’s gate to culture

Bhatti Gate in Lahore’s old, walled city, is named after the Bhattis, an ancient Rajput clan which marched into these quarters in old times.

The most popular bazaar here is the Hakimanwala Bazaar. As the name suggests, this was a hotspot for Hakims (eastern medicine practitioners) here, and you can still find a few of them.

Technically speaking, there are 13 gates encasing the ‘inner’ walled city, with each resplendent with its unique history and specific lifestyles.

They are 13 different but complete worlds surrounded by a wall in a universe named Lahore.

Today we are going to enter one such world which is slightly different but more affluent with our cultural and architectural heritage than those discussed previously.

There is a mosque named Unchi Masjid, which the locals say is the mosque of Baba Anayat Shah, the Murashad (the teacher) of Baba Bhulay Shah. There is also a museum located inside Bhatti gate, where there are a number of ancient remains of different times, which we’ll come to later.

The ancestral home of the famous poet and philosopher Allama Mohammad Iqbal is also located in Bhatti Gate.

The people of Bhatti Gate are lively, and they love to eat rich and good food. A popular dish here is the ‘Siri-Paya’ (brains and hoofs), halva puri and lassi.

The people here may come from different walks of life and be engaged in various different businesses but they all have some things in common; a lively attitude, a good sense of humor and their Urdu is of a special quality, being more Punjabi than Urdu.

You will often hear people talking and commenting, ‘O pai jan! Ki ho reaa hai?’ or sometimes, ‘Hor suna, maamma!’.

Within the annals of this red-bricked maze of a gate, I met an old man.

He was sitting, relaxing on a tharaa (a small platform outside a house beside the street. People often sit on them in the narrow lanes to gossip together or just watch the world go by).

I greeted him and he replied, ‘Ki haal eea putar ea (How are you son)?’ We got talking, and I asked him about his friendships and modern-day life and about how people are discarding their culture.

He said those who are discarding their culture are not one of us, and this is not their culture.

The man became quite emotional and stated that today only a few are sincere to their soil, and the rest are imposters. I asked him if he wasn’t being too judgmental, and he replied with some Punjabi verses.

They moved me so much that I must share them, though I am unable to do justice to them in the translation:

Joothay yaar kaddi sachey nai hondey, Pavien lakh chatiyie, zubana layie

(Lying friends can never speak the truth… even if they lick a hundred thousand times)

Sapaan dey putar kadi miitar nai hondey , Pavien choriyan par par doodh piayie

(Baby snakes can never be your friends, though you may keep feeding them handfuls of milk)

Kharaay khoo kadii methaay nai hondey, Pavien manna gurr paayie

(A salty well can never be sweet, Though you may pour tons of sugar therein).

Tumbey kadi tarbozz nai hondey, Pavien Makkeyon mor lieayie.

(Grapefruits can never be watermelons, Though they be grown on the soil of Makkah)

Faqir Khana museum

About 500 meters inside Bhatti Gate, towards the right, there is a small mansion that houses the treasures of the Fakir family.

The family have lived in Lahore since the 18th century. Their mansion is said to house the largest private collection in South Asia, with over 13,000 objects d’ art.

The head of the Lahore branch of the family was Fakir Syed Imamud Din, who was said to have come from Bukhara.

There were three brothers who achieved prominence in the court of the Sikh ruler Ranjit Singh, despite being Muslims.

Of them, Fakir Syed Imamud Din was a royal physician while his brother Fakir Syed Noorud Din was Ranjit Singh’s foreign minister and the third one, Fakir Syed Azizud Din was the finance minister under the Sikh ruler.

Largely as a result of their ties with Ranjit Singh, they amassed a horde of valuable artefacts, either through direct purchases, hand-me-down gifts or gifts of other nature.

Their subsequent generations preserved these artefacts and added to the collection from their travels abroad. Among the items is a very early handwritten copy of the Holy Quran with some beautiful gold work on it.

Then there are other illuminated manuscripts, miniature paintings, porcelain pieces, old coins, Islamic artwork carvings, clothes worn by the Mughal Emperors, a small armoury of Sikh weapons and carpets from the royal courts, etc.

The items also include holy relics of the Prophet Mohammed (PBUH). These are put on public display for one day during the Islamic month of Muharram.

Right now, this treasure is in the possession of the sixth generation of the Fakir Family, Fakir Syed Saifud Din. His son Fakir Syed Zainul Abidin, was our hospitable guide on our tour through the wealth of art and beauty in the Fakir Khana Museum.