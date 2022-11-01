Twitter board dissolved, Elon Musk is now sole director

Elon Musk, a multibillionaire, said in a securities filing on Monday that he will manage Twitter, the social media platform he bought for $44 billion.

The action follows Musk’s firing of Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal and other senior business executives last week. The tech billionaire also owns Tesla Inc. and SpaceX.

However, Twitter declined to comment on whether Musk will pick a successor or for how long he may serve as CEO.

“The following persons, who were directors of Twitter before the effective time of the merger, are no longer directors of Twitter: Bret Taylor, Parag Agrawal, Omid Kordestani, David Rosenblatt, Martha Lane Fox, Patrick Pichette, Egon Durban, Fei-Fei Li, and Mimi Alemayehou,” he said in the filing.

Musk quickly tweeted that the decision to abolish the board “is only temporary” without going into further detail.

Since the acquisition, he has worked swiftly to impose his personality on Twitter, which he had long derided for its slowness in implementing product improvements or removing spam accounts.