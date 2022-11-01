England win toss, bat against New Zealand at T20 World Cup

England skipper Jos Buttler won the toss and chose to bat against New Zealand in a crunch match at the Twenty20 World Cup in Brisbane on Tuesday.

A win for New Zealand at the Gabba will see them become the first team through to the semi-finals, with the Black Caps still in a strong position even if they lose given their net run rate.

A defeat to Ireland on the DLS scoring method and a rained-off fixture with Australia saw England drop three points from their opening three matches, leaving them in a precarious position.

They must win against New Zealand to keep their fate in their hands. A defeat and they would be reliant on the outcome of other matches.

Both captains named unchanged teams.

England: Jos Buttler (capt), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Finn Allen, Kane Williamson (capt), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitch Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson

Umpires: Langton Rusere (ZIM), Nitin Menon (IND)

TV umpire: Rod Tucker (AUS)

Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)