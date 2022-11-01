Public speaker Sahil Adeem banned from speeches, refuses to apologize

Behavioral trainer and public speaker Sahil Adeem has refused to submit an apology to once again become eligible to speak in the public sector universities.

As per different posts on social media as well as his on his official handles, he was barred from delivering speeches in the government universities. Apparently, it all happened unofficially.

Who is Sahil Adeem?

His public speaking career kicked off from SZABIST in March 2016.

Almost after a half decade with ever-increasing adaptation of internet, he managed to gain a massive viewership on social platforms and has more than thousands of followers.

Sahil Adeem is particularly famous among the youth as he has tapped the topics of their interests ranging from critical thinking, emotional intelligence and others with reference to worldly and Islamic examples.

He is also the founder of a training company named Source Code which aims to reset the vision of the youth and endeavors to make them realize the real purpose of their life as defined by Almighty Allah.

Notably, he has also appeared in a podcast with renowned American philosopher Noam Chomsky.

What led to the ban?

The public speaker is also quite critical of the government as well as how the state of Pakistan is run. In several of his speeches, Sahil Adeem termed the existing system and its stakeholders as ‘venal’.

And it was certainly due to the course of his speeches and how vocal he is that he was recently banned from speaking in the public universities by the government (as it made rounds on the social media).

However, we were unable to obtain a notification of it, and it seems that all happened ‘off the record’.

In a statement released on Monday on his official page, Sahil Adeem said, “I am assuming that you’ve confused me with some ’ motivational speaker you’re used to listening to’ which you call in your castles to amuse yourselves. I was born a free man and I bow only to my Lord who created me to speak the truth’. The only thing im sorry for is how low our standards of thought are and plight of my people who cannot see it and vote for people like you.”

Sahil Adeem says he would not retract from any of statements he had given during his speeches at the institutions.