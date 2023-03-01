Akbari Gate: The forgotten doorway to Lahore

Akbari gate is named after the Mughal emperor Jala-Ud-Din Muhammad Akbar’ (Akbar the Great), who rebuilt the town and the citadel. Close to this gate, the emperor also founded a market, which was named Akbari Mandi.

It is the biggest retail market of Lahore, in which food grains of all kinds are available. The unfortunate story of this gate is that it is one of those that were demolished by the British during the Raj. I am not very proud to tell you about this gate.

Now it is just a trash yard and not a cultural heritage site. Sadly there is no trace of the monument and our old heritage. All that is left for us is only the mess scattered there by the materialistic greed of humanity.

When you walk through this Gate, it seems like it’s some kind of hell, filled with dust and animal waste in the air that even covers all the edibles sold there. Surprisingly people are living there, going about their businesses, and proudly contributing to increasing the pile of garbage lying there.

The walled city covers an area of around 256 hectares and has a population of around 200,000. The area is dotted with mosques, havelis (enclosed mansions with courtyards) and British colonial buildings, many dilapidated. Until now, much of the restoration and demolition work in the old city has been piecemeal, unregulated, and often privately funded.

Some years ago, the Norwegian government gave $1.6 million to Unesco to begin restoration work and to draw up a master plan for the Punjab government to follow.

The World Bank committed to giving $10 million towards the conservation and restoration of the infrastructure of the Walled City of Lahore, which despite its historical significance, has been crumbling for decades.

The announcement of the new funding was made by Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, the chief minister of Punjab. He also announced that, in a separate project, the Punjab government would spend $5 million each on the Lahore Fort and the Shalimar Gardens.

This total of $20 million should prove a significant boost towards preserving the cultural heritage of the decaying Walled City.

I am sorry to say that Akbari Gate is part of the Walled City that our respected Chief Minister was talking about.

Politically speaking, the funds will go towards a range of improvements on the cultural and structural fabric of the ancient Walled City, which along with the fort and mosque, is envisioned as one of Pakistan’s biggest tourist attractions.

Apart from architectural restorations, the project will include the widening of roads, the installation of traffic lights, the removal of illegal encroachments, improvements to the water supply and sanitation, control of pollution, and the promotion of traditional skills and handicrafts.

Implementation is not expected to be carried out for at least a year. Please! I am not trying to compliment the authorities. As a resident of the Old City, I feel this will just prove to be another spoof. I will put the picture in-front of you —- now you decide: will something concrete be done now or not?

