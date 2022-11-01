Watch Live
Money » Finance

PSX maintains bullish trend, gains 358.50 points

KSE-100 witnesses index going up to 41,623.16 points
Samaa Web Desk Nov 01, 2022
Photo: SAMAA/file

The Pakistan Stock Exchange continued an optimistic trend on Tuesday as the KSE-100 index saw its points going up to 41,623.16.

Appreciating by 0.87%, the benchmark KSE-100 rose by 358.50 points from Monday’s 41,264.66 points.

WorldCall Telecom is the volume leader with 94.195 million shares and gained Rs0.06 to Rs1.39.

While Cement sector was the top contributor to KSE-100 increasing by 55.03 points.

However, the highest change was observed in the property sector which improved by 3.25% during midday.

