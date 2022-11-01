NA-45 Kurram: ECP seeks Imran detailed reply over code of conduct violation

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has sought a detailed reply from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan for violating the code of conduct ahead of the NA-45 Kurram polling.

The polling for NA-45 Kurram was scheduled to be held on October 16. However, the ECP postponed it because of the law and order situation there and later fixed it for October 30.

Before polling, Imran Khan was scheduled to stage a rally in Kurram but he was unable to do so because of his party’s long march.

On behalf of the PTI chief, the district monitoring officer of Kurram held the election campaign. He has been accused of using official resources such as vehicles during the campaign.

Over this, the ECP had served Imran Khan notice for the code of conduct violation and summoned him.

On Tuesday, a five-member bench headed by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja conducted the hearing.

During the proceeding, Imran Khan’s counsel Barrister Gohar Khan appeared before the bench and ask for time to submit the party chief’s response. He said that they did not have ample time to submit their reply as the commission’s notice was received on October 30.

ECP Member-KP Ikramullah Khan asked the counsel if Imran Khan will ever appear before the commission. Barrister Gohar replied that Imran Khan will come but this is not a case where he should be summoned.

The commissioner remarked, “This is a code of conduct violation case, not a contempt of commission case.”

PTI chief’s counsel appealed again for more time to submit the power of attorney and a detailed answer.

The ECP KP member said the submission of a power of attorney has become very important because yesterday Imran Khan disassociated himself from the affidavit submitted in Supreme Court.

Afterward, the ECP commissioner sought a detailed answer from Imran Khan in the next proceeding and adjourned the hearing until November 7.