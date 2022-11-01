Kangana Ranaut’s hot take on Bollywood item numbers

Kangana Ranaut criticized ‘vulgarity and raunchy item numbers’ and objectifying women’s bodies in Bollywood in her recent Instagram post.

The Thalaivi actor has always proudly claimed that she has never been a part of any ‘item number’ and doesn’t ever want to be.

The actor has shared her strong views on Bollywood item songs and did it again via an Instagram story as she shared an old song, Aaiye Meharban featuring Indian veteran actor Mumtaz Jehan Begum commonly known as Madhubala.

She wrote, “Sensuality and seduction have nothing to do with vulgarity and raunchy item numbers. This song has everything, yet there is no objectification of a woman and her body parts.”

Aaiye Meharban is from the 1958 film Howrah Bridge, a crime thriller directed by Shakti Samanta. Apart from Madhubala, the film also stars Ashok Kumar, Om Prakash and KN Singh among others.