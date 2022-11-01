Federal info minister lambasts Imran Khan for suggesting martial law

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb has criticized Imran Khan for hinting at the implementation of Martial law in the country.

During a press conference held in Islamabad on Tuesday, the federal information minister said the former prime minister wants ‘anarchy not elections’ and does not care about democracy.

Imran Khan is in favor of imposing emergency in the country, she added.

Speaking on the occasion, she warned the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief that bullying will get him nowhere.

“The government will not announce elections under pressure no matter what.”

Marriyum also said Imran Khan has a history of climbing on a container to create unrest in society.

“He was on the container protesting in 2014 too,” she remarked, adding that because of him the visit of the Chinese president was postponed.

The minister further maintained that during his premiership, Imran Khan was guilty of sidelining China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) which is now being revitalized by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Marriyum highlighted that for four years Imran Khan was not able to prove the corruption of any member of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

“Today he claims all cases were established on the instructions of the establishment.”

While addressing the media, Marriyum maintained that the PTI chief blackmailed National Accountability (NAB) chairman to send those against him to jail.

“He is outright against progress,” the minister stressed while arguing that whenever the prime minister comes up with a scheme for development or positive foreign relations he influences it negatively.