Gamers, brace yourselves as Iron Man game is coming!

Electronic Arts (EA) will release an “Iron Man” game and at least two other action-adventure games using characters from the Marvel Universe.

According to an agreement the company announced on Monday, the first game will revolve around fictitious billionaire Tony Stark.

A partnership between EA and one of the most entertaining corporations, Marvel, made this vision possible. The game company said the new game will be accessible on consoles and PCs.

American video game company previously worked with Disney to create games inspired by the “Star Wars” film series for mobile devices, PCs, and consoles.

An Iron Man-based superhero game is being developed by Marvel Games and EA, as previously stated. It will be a third-person action-adventure game for one player still in the early stages of production.

The team is managed by Olivier Proulx, the producer of “Marvel Guardians of the Galaxy.”

The game was created by EA’s Motive studio in Montreal, so it’s still mostly trustworthy.

In addition, the game’s narrative will be unique rather than drawn from comics or movies.

According to California-based company, the game will draw on Iron Man’s illustrious past while channeling Tony Stark’s complexity, charm, and creative brilliance, giving players a sense of what it would be like to be Iron Man in real life.