Rupee strengthens for second consecutive day

The Pakistani rupee continued to post gains against the US dollar for a second consecutive day on Tuesday, as it appreciated by 0.11%.

According to the data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Tuesday, the rupee gained by 24 paisas.

The rupee closed at Rs220.65 in the interbank market on Tuesday, This was up from Rs220.89 at which it closed on Monday.

Earlier in the day, the rupee had gained around 89 paisas in the interbank market during early trading.

The appreciation came after Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar met with the representatives of all the major forex exchange companies at the State Bank of Pakistan.

The rate of rupee against the greenback started improving from Monday as it rose from Friday’s value of Rs222.47 to Rs220 on Tuesday during trading in the interbank market.