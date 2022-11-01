Dar’s magic works as rupee gets boost for second day in a row

The Pakistani rupee gained momentum by Rs0.89 after Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar met with the representatives of all the major Forex Exchange Companies at the State Bank of Pakistan.

The rate of rupee against the greenback started reversing from Monday as it rose from Friday’s value of Rs222.47 to Rs220 on Tuesday during trading in the interbank market.

Earlier on Monday, the rupee started the business week appreciating by 0.72% and closed the day at Rs220.89 after losing back-to-back for three days due to political instability in the country.

In an effort to keep the exchange rate at its ‘true value’, Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Ishaq Dar held several meetings in an attempt to stabilize the economic activities all while providing relief to the flood affectees.

Conducive to the agrarian economy, the government on Monday unveiled a massive Rs1.8 trillion package for the country’s farmers.

In addition to that, the government also announced to keep prices of petroleum products unchanged for the next fortnight until November 15.