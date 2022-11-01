PIA’s nose dive continues

The Pakistan International Airline’s (PIA) nose dive continued as it posted Rs67 billion in the third quarter of 2022.

The PIA’s financial report for the third quarter of the year 2022 revealed that the airline could not get out of the deficit. The airline posted a loss of Rs67 billion in the nine months of year 2022, recording an increase of 57% increase in the deficit.

During the corresponding period last year, the PIA posted a loss of Rs42 billion.

Despite the heavy losses, Aviation Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique had ruled out privatizing the national flag carrier.

Addressing a press conference last month, the minister said that without political interventions, the PIA can be productive and stand on its feet within four years.