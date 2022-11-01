‘Will not let propaganda get in way of Pak-US ties’

Once again, US State Department has categorically refused Pakistan Tehreeek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan’s claims about regime change foreign conspiracy saying that there is no truth to these allegations and America will not let disinformation get in the way of an important bilateral partnership with Pakistan.

During the press briefing in Washington on Monday, US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price again denied Imran Khan’s allegations regarding the foreign conspiracy.

He said the US will counter disinformation, and misinformation with information. This has been said many times that there is no truth to these allegations, he added.

“We won’t let propaganda, we won’t let misinformation or disinformation get in the way of an important bilateral relationship, including our valued bilateral partnership with Pakistan.”

They value the longstanding cooperation between the United States and Pakistan. They always viewed a prosperous and democratic Pakistan as critical to their interests that remains unchanged, Ned Price said.

A question regarding the fair process of elections in Pakistan, the spokesperson said, “In the case of Pakistan, elections have not yet been scheduled, but we support the peaceful upholding of constitutional and democratic principles not just in Pakistan, but around the world.”