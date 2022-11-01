Tezgam resumes service, Hazara, Jaffar Express to start later this month

Pakistan Railways has announced that it is resuming the services of three more trains in November as the condition of railway tracks damaged by the floods has improved.

The railway tracks across Pakistan had been badly damaged after the monstrous monsoon triggered heavy floods.

According to the authorities, Pakistan Railways has taken back the management of Tezgam from the private operators. Tezgam, which runs between Karachi and Rawalpindi, will be back on track from November 1 (today).

Hazara Express, which operated between Karachi and Havelian, will be resuming service from November 10, while Jaffar Express which runs between Peshawar and Machh will be restored from November 20.

According to the railways’ spokesperson, the booking for all three trains has started. As per the notification, the concerned divisional authorities have been directed to make arrangements for restoration of trains and booking of tickets.

Earlier, after over a month since devastating floods disrupted the national rail network, Pakistan Railway announced resuming trains on tracks between Lahore and Karachi from October 2.