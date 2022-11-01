Ammara Hikmat says she never watched original Maulajut

The producer of Pakistan’s highest grossing film The Legend Of Maula Jatt revealed that she has never watched the original Maulajut.

On Monday, October 31, the team of TLOMJ appeared on the SAMAA TV show Super Over and gave insight into the making and production of the film.

The show host, Ahmed Ali Butt asked the producer of the film, Ammara Hikmat that did the story of the original Maulajut inspired her, so she agreed to work on the Bilal Lashari directorial.

She replied that she has never finished the real Maulajut, and she agreed to produce TLOMJ because Bilal Lashari was a part of it.

She said, “He (Lashari) never narrated to me the story of TLOMJ, the reason I came on board is because of Bilal. His name was enough. I have never completely watched the original Maulajut.”

Hikmat added that she feels lucky to be a part of this project where all her friends and the cast of the film played their part so well.

She said that all the credit goes to Lashari who worked tirelessly and executed this masterpiece.

She also believes that the director of TLOMJ is a perfectionist.

Hikmat claimed that, in 2022, The Legend Of Maula Jatt has become the fourth highest-grossing movie in the UK.

She said that it’s an achievement that other “desi” films like RRR and Brahmastra Part One: Shiva had been released on thousands of screens whereas TLOMJ only got 70 screens and has given these high-budget movies great competition.

She added, “It is perhaps the only movie (internationally) that is getting more screens with every passing week.”

Watch the complete episode of Super Over here: