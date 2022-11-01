Punjab government announces jobs for Sadaf Naeem’s daughter, husband

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has announced government jobs for the daughter and husband of late private TV reporter Sadaf Naeem.

Sadaf was crushed to death after she fell off Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s container during the party’s long march.

CM Punjab expressed grief with Sadaf’s daughter Nimra Naeem and uncle Naveed Bhatti on the tragic incident. He also gave a check of Rs5 million to the family of the deceased.

He also said that Sadaf’s daughter Nimra Naeem and her husband will be given jobs in the government department.

We cannot bring back the deceased but will continue to take care of Sadaf’s family in every possible way, Punjab CM said.

Pervaiz Elahi said that he was deeply saddened by the tragic death of Sadaf Naeem. She was a hardworking journalist whose services will be remembered, he added.