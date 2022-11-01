PM Shehbaz leaves maiden official China visit today

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif left for China on a two-day official visit (today) Tuesday, on the invitation of his Chinese counterpart Li Keqiang.

The prime minister is the first leader to visit China after the re-election of President Xi Jinping.

During his visit to China, he will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, and Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah.

Railway Minister Khwaja Saad Rafique, Planning and Development Minister Ahsan Iqbal, Federal Minister for Board of Investment Chaudhry Salik Hussain, Federal Minister for Defence Production Muhammad Israr Tareen, Special Assistant to PM Tariq Fatemi and Zafaruddin Mehmood are also the part of the official delegation.

The prime minister will meet President Xi Jinping and hold delegation-level talks with Premier Li Keqiang.

The two sides will review the All-Weather Strategic Cooperation Partnership and exchange views on regional and global developments.

This will be Shehbaz Sharif’s first visit to China since assuming office in April this year.

His visit represents the continuity of the frequent leadership-level exchanges between Pakistan and China.

Meanwhile, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Zhao Lijian during his briefing in Beijing said China warmly welcomes Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s upcoming visit.

He said China looks forward to further advancing high-level strategic cooperation with Pakistan and bringing more fruitful outcomes from Sino-Pak friendship to the benefit of the two peoples.

The spokesperson said no matter how the international or domestic situations evolve, the China-Pakistan friendship has been carried on from generation to generation.

He said both countries have always supported each other on issues concerning respective major interests and have stood together.