Main railway line $9.85b upgrade project gets ECNEC nod

A project to upgrade the main railway line of the country – a transportation backbone of Pakistan – cleared a key hurdle on Monday, receiving an in-principal nod.

The Karachi circular railway also secured a greenlight.

This was decided on Monday during a meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC). The committee meeting was chaired by Federal Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar, Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal, Commerce Minister Syed Naveed Qamar, Balochistan Planning Minister Noor Muhammad Dummar, federal secretaries, FBR chairman and other senior officers from federal as well as provincial participated in the meeting.

ECNEC considered and approved in principle a project by the railways ministry which had modified its project concept-I (PC-1) for upgrading the Pakistan Railways existing Main Line-1 (ML-1) project.

The project is estimated to cost around $9.851 billion but is subject to rationalization of cost, technical details and preferably an equity participation financial model.

The Main Line-1 (ML-1) starts from Karachi, passes through Kotri /Hyderabad, Rohri, Multan, Lahore, Rawalpindi an terminates at Peshawar.

Circular railway

ECNEC also considered and approved in-principle Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) Project for Rs292.388 million.

However, the forum considered that most of it should be paid by foreign regimes or around Rs263.149 million.

The project envisages the construction of 44-kilometer long and dedicated track of modern urban Railway in Karachi starting from Drigh road, passes through areas including Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Federal B area, Liaquatabad, North Nazimabad, Nazimabad, SITE, and Lyari.

AJK power project

ECNEC also discussed and approved in principle Establishment of 48 megawatt (MW) Shounter Hydropower Project in Neelum, AJK subject to revision of cost based on exchange rate to the dollar at Rs220.

The project envisages construction of 48 MW Hydro Power Project located on the lower part of Baral river which is right bank tributary of Neelum river, near Kel town village Shounter in Neelum Valley.