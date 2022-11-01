Current sitaution worse than Musharraf’s martial law, says Imran Khan

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Monday said that the imposition of a martial law in the country does not scare him.

Speaking to a private television channel atop his container in Gujranwala on Monday, he was asked that there were rumors that martial law could be imposed in the country.

Responding to the question, Imran stated with flagrant indifference that “they” can impose it if they wish and that the threat of abrogation of the constitution and democracy does not scare him.

He quickly added that the situation in the country today is far worse than what it was under the dictatorship of General Pervez Musharraf.

“What is happening now did not even happen under Musharraf’s martial law. It is cowardly,” he said.

He added that the establishment by siding with the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government was trying to weaken the biggest political party in the country.

Imran said that we don’t need enemies from outside the country, they are actually the enemies of the country.

The PTI chief said that per what Azam Swati had narrated when he was in custody “that every blow was meant for Imran, what were they trying to do? Scare and intimidate me?”