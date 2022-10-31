4 terrorists killed in Balochistan anti-terror operation

At least four terrorists were killed while two soldiers embraced martyrdom when security forces launched an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Balochistan.

According to a statement issued by the military’s media wing, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the security forces had received reports about the presence of terrorists in the Kaman Pass area of Shahrig in the Sibbi district of Balochistan late on October 30.

Security forces tracked the hideout of the terrorists and used helicopters to land close to the terrorists and cut off their escape routes.

During the operation, terrorists fired upon the soldiers.

As a result, Sepoy Shafiullah and Sepoy Muhammad Qaiser were martyred.

In retaliatory fire by the troops, four terrorists were killed.

Later a search of the terrorists resulted in the discovery of heavy quantities of arms and ammunition including Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs).

Security officials did not share any further details stating that a clearance operation in the area is still underway.