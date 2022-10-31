Petrol prices kept unchanged for next fortnight

The government on Monday decided to keep prices of petroleum products unchanged for the next fortnight until November 15.

The deadline to file income taxes was also extended by a month.

This was announced by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar in a news conference in Islamabad on Monday evening.

Dar said that he had discussed the summary sent by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif as per practice. After due deliberation on the matter, it was decided that prices will be kept unchanged for the next fortnight.

Price of petrol or gasoline will remain at Rs224.80. Petrol is primarily used in small passenger vehicle.

Similarly, the price of high-speed diesel (HSD) will remain at Rs235.30. HSD is primarily used in trucks and buses.

The price of Kerosene Oil will remain at Rs192.01 per liter for the next fortnight. Kerosene is used in lighting lamps and running small stoves.

Light Diesel Oil (LDO) will be sold for Rs186.5 per liter. LDO is mostly used by tube wells.

Moreover, the federal finance minister announced that the deadline to file income taxes has been extended to November 30. This is the second extension granted in the deadline to file income taxes.

The first deadline to file income taxes was September 30 which was extended to October 31. This has now been extended further.