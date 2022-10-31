Arshad Sharif’s killers may have had links with PTI, claims Faisal Vawda

Former federal minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Faisal Vawda has expressed the suspicion that the murderers of senior journalist and anchorperson Arshad Shairf may have had ties with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Inaf (PTI).

He made the explosive disclosure while speaking on the SAMAA TV television show Nadeem Malik Live on Monday evening.

Once a member of PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s inner sanctum, the former senator pointed his fingers towards his political party, reiterating that the plan to kill Arsahad Sharif was hatched in Pakistan.

“They had a plan to politicize the murder of Arshad Sharif which was foiled,” he stated.

Having called Sharif a dear friend in his explosive and sudden press conference at at the National Press Club in Islamabad last week, Vawda said that he spoke with the journalist just 10 days before he was killed.

“He (Arshad Sharif) believed there was no issue in coming back to Pakistan,” Vawda said.

Sharif had reportedly fled Pakistan on the back of serious threats to his life, something which he had expressed in a letter to the Chief Justice of Pakistan.

“He said that people are talking about a ‘farmhouse’ which two hours away from Nairobi,” Vawda said.

“Arsahd Sharif was killed from close range, probably from inside the car, or the nearest place from outside the car,” Vawda claimed.

He further said that a man named Waqar, who had arranged accommodation for Sharif in Kenya was his class fellow.

Moreover, Khurram, who was an eyewitness of the incident, was Waqar’s brother.

Both men have reportedly spoken with Pakistani investigators who have traveled to Kenya to investigate the matter.

On whether he was mulling switching allegiances, Vawda said that he was not interested in joining the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) – a rainbow coalition of parties who together currently form the government.

He added that there was no comparison between Imran Khan and the PDM.

“I will try my best to save Imran Khan’s politics,” he stated, reiterating his loyalty to the PTI chairman.

With Vawda having already been served a show cause notice for his press conference and subsequently expelled by Imran Khan, said that two people and three ‘snakes’ stood to benefit from his expulsion from the party.

On the recent anti military stance of Imran Khan, Vawda stated that the PTI chief would work with the armed forces and those who have forced Imran to adopt a collision course with the military will ultimately not get any benefit.

“I believe, the long march would be bloody, while Imran has also confirmed my prediction,” he said referring to the PTI chief’s tweet earlier on Monday morning.

Fostering snakes

Pressed on the identities of the ‘three snakes’ he had mentioned, Vawda stated that he has informed Imran Khan about the identity of two of these snakes.

“Next time I will reveal the names of these two snakes,” he said.

Vawda stated that in the 2018 general elections, the establishment had played a critical role.

