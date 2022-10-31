Sindh government gives more powers to Karachi mayor

Barrister Murtaza Wahab, the Karachi administrator and the spokesperson for the Sindh government, has said that the provincial cabinet has given an official nod to empowering the local government and Karachi mayor powerful.

Addressing a press conference in Karachi on Monday, Wahab said, “The Sindh Local Government (Amendment) Bill has been approved officially in the cabinet meeting.” The meeting was chaired by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah earlier today.

He said that the government is giving more powers to the Karachi mayor.

“The mayor of Karachi will be the chairman of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC), Water Board Department, and all other development authorities of the metropolitan city under the drafted bill.”

The mayor will also have complete control of the Solid Waste Management Board – Karachi Division, he added.

Commenting about the Machar Colony lynching, Wahab said that the Sindh cabinet has decided to give a sum of Rs5 million as compensation to the families of two telecom company workers.

The workers were beaten to death by the residents of Machhar Colony Karachi, on October 28, after a rumor circulated in the area that they were child kidnappers.

Sindh High Court takes notice of Machhar Colony lynching

Sindh High Court Chief Justice Ahmed Ali M. Shaikh has taken notice of the Machhar Colony lynching incident and has summoned Sindh IG and DIG on November 1.

The court also ordered the investigation officer to appear before the court along with the case report.