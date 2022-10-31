Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Pakistan

Three-member inquiry commission formed to probe Arsahd Sharif murder

Former LHC judge to lead, FIA to provide secretariat support
Samaa Web Desk Oct 31, 2022
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

The federal government constituted Monday a three-members inquiry commission to probe the murder of slain journalist Arshad Sharif.

The commission will be headed by former Lahore High Court justice Abdul Shakoor.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) would provide secretariat support to the inquiry commission. The commission has been directed to submit its report within 30 days.

Journalist and anchorperson Arshad Sharif was shot dead in Kenya few days ago.

The 49-year-old journalist fled the country in August to avoid arrest after he was slapped with multiple cases, including sedition charges over an interview with PTI leader Shahbaz Gill during which the latter had made controversial comments.

kenya

Arshad Sharif

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div