HBL PSL 2023: Pick order for player draft revealed

The pick order for the player draft of HBL Pakistan Super League’s 2023 edition has been finalized and the defending champions Lahore Qalandars will take the first pick.

The Pick Order was decided through a random draw on Monday at the Pakistan Cricket Board offices. The representatives of the six franchises’ participated in the event.

The winners of the 2019 edition – Quetta Gladiators – and 2021 championships, Multan Sultans, will have second and third picks, respectively.

PSL 2020 winners Karachi Kings will be the fourth, while two-time champions (2016 and 2018) Islamabad United will have the fifth pick.

Peshawar Zalmi, who won the first final of the HBL PSL to be played in Pakistan in 2017, will make the sixth pick.

The next 17 rounds were decided through a special statistical tool.

“We have set small milestones for our flagship event and Pick Order for HBL PSL 2023 was one of the targets,” said PSL 8 Tournament Director Usman Wahla. This has set the tone for this year’s Player Draft as the teams will now have absolute clarity on their turn and how they will make the best use of their chances to pick players for one of the most grueling and fiercely-contested leagues, he added.

“Player Registration window for foreign players is also open and we are receiving encouraging responses,” he said.

“Next year’s event will be staged at four venues – Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Multan - and we are working extremely hard to not only deliver this event according to its stature and reputation but also introduce a few initiatives to make the event more spectator-friendly.”

The details about the HBL PSL 2023 Player Draft are yet to be announced.