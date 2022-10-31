For Rabi season: Govt announces Rs1.8t package for farmers

With the Kharif crop all but devastated and Rabi season about to begin, the government on Monday announced a massing Rs1.8 trillion package for the country’s farmers so that they can revive the agrarian economy.

This was announced by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at a special ceremony in Islamabad on Monday.

Apart from the package by the federal government, he said that provincial governments will also allocate some Rs200 million to small farmers.

Moreover, a Rs50 billion package was reserved for the youth living in rural areas.

“We have allocated Rs40 billion extra in the package when compared to last year’s package,” he said.

He also directed to regional authorities to ensure that the relief package would expressly benefit the farmers.

Flood impact

Shehbaz said that the government was cognizant of the hardships facing the flood survivors and has thusfar distributed some Rs88 billion among flood affectees.

He added that the government was doing its best to overcome the impact of flood on small farmers.

Damage done

On the damage caused, he said that the entire date crop of Sindh had been devastated by floods, causing billions in losses to farmers.

“At least, 0.2 million acre of productive land has been ruined during the floods,” he said.

He allayed fears of wheat shortage in the country, noting that the government has moved quickly to import around a million tons wheat with plans to import another 1.6 million tons wheat in the coming days.

To facilitate farmers, he said that the government will be importing around 0.5 million tons of urea, having already imported 0.2 million.

To meet shortage of farm implements, Shehbaz said that special remission was being provided to import used tractors, which are in the final years of service, with half duty.

He hoped that within four to six months, the agrarian economy would flourish due to the steps taken by the government, adding that power bills of farmers have also been subsidized in a Rs43 billion package.

The prime minister further announced that government is planning to convert 0.3 million tube wells to run on solar energy, while farmers will be able to get power at Rs13 per unit to overcome production costs.