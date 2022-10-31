Man, wife allegedly tortures Six-year-old niece in Karachi

A six-year-old child was allegedly tortured by her maternal uncle and aunt in Karachi’s Shah Lateef Town’s Sector 17-C.

In the FIR, the child’s other maternal uncle Abdul Razzaq claimed that three years ago his sister Amna wife of Iman Din gave her three-year-old daughter to their brother Salman to raise her.

A few days ago, Amna – who lives in Larkana – received a call from Salman that her daughter is unwell. When she arrived at Salman’s residence on October 28, the child told her that her uncle along with his wife Samreen and another man – whom she identified as Ghaffar – had injured her with a knife and thrown hot water on her.

The FIR, registered at Shah Lateef Town Police Station, include section 324 of the Pakistan Penal Code (attempt to commit murder), Section 337 (inflicting injury), and Section 34 (acts done by several persons In furtherance of common intention).

Malir SSP told SAMAA that the child has been sent to Jinnah Post Graduate Medical Centre for a medico-legal examination. It would be premature to comment on anything before the medical report comes, he said.

Police Surgeon Karachi Dr Summaiya Syed, on the other hand, said that the child has not been presented for medical examination.