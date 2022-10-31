Journalist Sadaf Naeem’s husband refuses to lodge a case of her death

The husband of female reporter Sadaf Naeem has told police that he has no interest in legally pursuing her death.

Naeem, a reporter for local television network Channel 5, was crushed to death in Kamoke when she fell off the top of the container in which former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan was traveling as part of his long march.

On Monday, the Naeem’s husband gave a statement to Kamoke police that he does not want to pursue the case legally.

“It was an accident,” he told the police, adding that his wife fell off the container and was caught under the wheels of the truck which killed her on the spot.

He went on to say that he did not want to pursue the case legally nor did he wish for a post-mortem of the reporter’s body.

The reporter Naeem had climbed onto the container in a bid to get an exclusive interview with PTI Chairman Imran Khan, just like she had done a day before.

But on Sunday, when she tried to get close to Imran, she could not due to the rush and lost her footing. It sent her over the railings and to the ground where the container, which was mobile, crushed her beneath its wheels.

A witness claimed that a security guard allegedly pushed her when she tried to get close to Imran and that the push caused her to lose her footing.

Federal ministers have accused the Punjab government of coercing and intimidating the husband of the female journalist to shun the right of litigation.

Forced statement

Federal Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique, accused the PTI leaders of coercing the reporter’s husband to issue such a statement.

Rafique shared a video in which Naeem’s husband could be seen surrounded by PTI leaders.

Rafique, in his tweet, said:

Punjab govt forms a fact-finding committee to probe the incident

The Punjab government announced on Monday to form a fact-finding committee to investigate the incident that led to the female journalist’s death.

Provincial Minister Raja Basharat, said, “the committee will consist of officers of relevant departments, and soon it will submit the report.”

“Measures should be put in place to stop such accidents,” Basharat said.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah demands action

Earlier, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, in his tweet, said, “After the statements of eyewitnesses and fellow journalists, the Punjab government is legally responsible for carrying out proper investigation and ensuring justice to the deceased reporter.”

“The federal government will play its role if Punjab government fails to fulfill its responsibility,” he added.