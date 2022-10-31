Elon Musk rejects reports on firing Twitter employees

Elon Musk has denied a New York Times report about firing employees to avoid payouts.

The NYT reported that Elon Musk has ordered job cuts before November 1 when Twitter employees were scheduled to receive $100 million stock grants as part of their compensation.

Replying to a Twitter user asking about the report, he said, “This is false.”

After acquiring Twitter, Tesla founder started letting go of several of the company’s senior executives who he accused of lying.

Parag Agrawal, the CEO of Twitter, Vijaya Gadde, the company’s legal counsel, and Ned Segal, the chief financial officer, were the first executives Musk fired after taking control.