Govt extends red zone’s boundary to cover almost all of Islamabad

In what appears a move to thwart the long march by the opposition, the federal government on Monday decided to extend the Red Zone in the federal capital area up to Zero Point – or nearly the entirety of the federal capital territory.

The decision has reportedly been taken to protect key installations against any threat.

Federal authorities have included the Faisal Avenue, Margalla Road, Bari Imam and the Fifth Avenue as part of the red zone.

A map denoting the new boundaries of the red zone has also been issued.

Earlier, the Red Zone comprised areas primarily located west of the intersection of Third Avenue and Murree Road, including China embassy; south of University Road up to the Fourth Avenue; south of Khayaban-i-Iqbal from Fourth Avenue up to Ataturk Avenue; east of Ataturk Avenue up to Jinnah Avenue; east of Embassy Road up to Khayaban-i-Suhrawardi; north of Dhokri Chwok (Convention Centre Chowk on Srinagar Highway up to intersection of Murree Road and Third Avenue).