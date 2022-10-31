Here is the brief history of Halloween

It won’t be wrong to say that Halloween is a patchwork embodying different cultural, religious, and occult traditions existing for centuries.

It has its roots in the pre-Christian Celtic people who bid farewell to summer on October 31.

Where it began?

The tradition originally began with Indo-European Celt people who roomed across Europe around 2,000 years ago.

The Celts celebrated October 31 as the end of harvest season in a festival called Samhain while November 1 marked the new year for them.

They also believed it to be that time of the year when the dead could be seen walking on the earth as the veil which kept them invisible from the alive was the thinnest.

The people would then gather and light bonfires and don costumes consisting of animals’ heads and skins to keep the spirits away from them and send them back to where they originally belonged.

By A.D. 43, the Roman Empire conquered the majority of Celtic territory and with their presence on the lands for nearly four centuries, two festivals of Roman origin meshed with the traditional Celtic celebration of Samhain.

However, Europe started witnessing the increasing influence of the Catholic Church in the 7th century and November 1 was designated All Saints’ Day to honor martyrs.

By the 9th century, the influence of Christianity had replaced or modified Celtic rites.

A century later, the church sanctioned November 2 as All Souls’ Day to honor the dead which was identical in celebration to Samhain.

The All Saints’ Day celebration was also called All-hallows or All-hallowmas (from Middle English Alholowmesse meaning All Saints’ Day) and the night before it, the traditional night of Samhain in the Celtic religion, began to be called All-Hallows Eve and, eventually, Halloween.

It comes to America

In the British America, the festival was not much celebrated in the New England Colonies because a large population followed Protestants beliefs. Instead, the southern colonies celebrated the event with much zeal.

Later, with the harmony between the beliefs and customs of different European ethnic groups and the American Indians, an American version of the traditional festival came to the fore.

Initially, the celebrations included public parties to celebrate the harvest where people would exchange ghost stories, dance, and sing.

In the second half of the 19th century, the flocking of immigrants to the United States – including millions of Irish moving out of their land during the Irish Potato Famine – made the Halloween celebration more popular nationally.