Contempt case: Unaware of any assurance given by PTI leaders, Imran tells court

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Monday told a court that he was unaware of any assurance given by his party to hold his May 25 march in the federal capital on the Srinagar Highway between sectors H-9 and G-9.

He said this in a response submitted in a contempt of court case for violating court orders during PTI Azadi March on May 25.

On October 26, the Supreme Court rejected the federal government’s request to issue an interim order to bar the planned long march of PTI and sought a response from former prime minister Imran Khan in the contempt of court case for violating apex court’s May 25 order wherein the PTI was restricted for its Azadi March near Peshawar Mor between the H-9 and G-9 sectors of Islamabad.

In his response on Monday, the PTI chief said he was not aware of any assurance given by the PTI leadership for the May 25 long march.

“I always respect the judiciary, so there was no point of violating any order passed by the Supreme Court,” he added.

Apart from this, Imran has asked time from court until November 3 to submit a detailed response.