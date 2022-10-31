A new low-cost airline descends into Pakistani skies

Fly Jinnah, Pakistan’s fourth private airline and the latest low-cost carrier commenced flight operations on Monday.

Its full domestic air operations are expected to commence from November 1, when flights will depart from Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar and Quetta.

The airline was formally launched at a ceremony in Karachi on Monday.

The new airline will utilize aircraft made by global giant Airbus and initially has three Airbus A320 aircrafts in its fleet.

While it is low cost, Fly Jinnah’s operators say it will come with a hosts of bells and whistles including free in-flight entertainment – something which most existing carriers lack on the domestic circuit. Moreover, it promises comfortable seats with cabin baggage allowance.

Fly Jinnah’s Chief Operating Officer Arman Yahya said that the Pakistani aviation industry needs to grow with only three privately operated domestic airlines currently in Pakistani skies.

Championing the low-cost model, the COO stated that they have competitively priced their tickets against existing players, promising them to be cheaper yet fuller on experience.

While initial flights target major metropolitan destinations across Pakistan, including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Quetta and Peshawar, the airline hopes to expand to tourism destination Skardu and other small airports in Pakistan.

After operating domestic flights for a year, the joint venture company between the Lakson Group and the Air Arabia Group will start operating international flights.

Other airlines operating in Pakistan work on a hybrid model where baggage allowance is a purchasable add on while some even add the option to skip or purchase meals.