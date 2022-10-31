Chinese investment can uplift Pakistani economy: PM Shehbaz

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday expressed optimism that Chinese investment can uplift several sectors associated with Pakistan’s flagging economy as he hoped to revive the stalled bilateral economic corridor.

He said this while addressing the Pak-China Business Investment Forum in Islamabad on Monday.

“I am hopeful that this forum will play a role in promoting trade between the two countries,” he said.

PM Shahbaz said that he will be heading too China tomorrow for an official visit accompanied by a high-level delegation.

PM said that the multibillion dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was a game changer for Pakistan.

“Chinese investments have led to an end to the energy crisis in Pakistan while the country’s industrial and agriculture sectors were also improving due to Chinese investment,” he added.

PM Shehbaz said that he was thankful to China for helping flood victims by providing relief goods for flood victims in Pakistan.