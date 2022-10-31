Ongoing political rift has potential to damage democracy

Ongoing political turmoil in the country where one party is leading a long march against a coalition government, presents a risk to democracy in the country.

This was expressed by the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) in a statement released by its Chairperson Hina Jilani at the culmination of the commission’s annual general meeting (AGM).

Expressing its concerns over the ongoing political turmoil, the commission asked the government as well as the opposition to not harm Pakistan’s democracy during the rift.

“Not only is this (rift) harmful for Pakistan’s democracy, but it also threatens people’s fundamental rights and freedoms,” the commission said.

Helping flood victims

The commission also called on the federal and provincial governments to ‘accelerate’ flood rehabilitation efforts to help thousands of victims left at the mercy of the elements.

Although the scale of the catastrophe is overwhelming, it is essential to focus on resettling those displaced in habitats better adapted to the impact of climate change.

The commission also emphasized the need to undertake land reforms that are of utmost importance for poverty alleviation in the country.

It urged the authorities to ensure equal access to food and housing for those marred by the recent super floods and monsoon spells.

While it was agreed that Pakistan has ‘every right’ to demand climate reparations from those responsible for contributing to climate change, it needs to do something as well.

“It must also look within and articulate a strategy to ensure that its most vulnerable groups receive climate justice,” the statement said, adding there was a need to secure rights of all people to food, shelter, and health amid the economic crisis.

Missing persons

Reiterating their demand for justice, the commission said impunity for perpetrators of enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings continues to cause ‘serious concern’ among the members.

HRCP members highlighted that their own peer Lala Fahim Baloch has been missing for over two months. They demanded that the authorities recover him safely.

Increase in cases of violence

The recent incident of lynching in Macchar Colony area of Karachi also compelled the commission to ring alarm bells.

“It is a symptom of an increasingly brutalized society,” it pointed out adding that it also reflects a loss of public faith in the state’s ability to ensure justice.

Moreover, the return of ‘extremist fueled violence’ in Swat also perturbed the members of the HRCP.

Fair representation of social strata

The HRCP called on the state to make sure that the scheduled castes in Sindh are given their due representation in government without any discrimination.

Speaking regarding the recently passed Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act 2018, the HRCP members said the “malicious campaign against it must cease” and the provincial governments must also enact legislation to protect the rights of transgender persons.

Rights of refugees and citizens

The commission demanded that the state must present and implement a strategy with respect to Afghan refugees and recognize their right to seek asylum in Pakistan.

They should be able to live with dignity while ascertaining the political and economic rights of the host communities, the statement issued by the HRCP read.

HRCP Chairperson Hina Jilani also asked the government to make all public institutions easily accessible for persons living with disabilities.

Representing the commission, she further said that all judicial appointments must be made without discrimination on the grounds of ethnicity, faith, or gender and the over-regulation of non-profit organizations must be reconsidered.

“Citizens’ right to peaceful protest must also be protected,” she concluded.