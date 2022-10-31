Imran’s interim bail in prohibited funding case extended

A banking court in Islamabad on Monday extended the interim bail for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan’s in the prohibited funding case until November 10.

Islamabad Banking Court Judge Rakhshanda Shaheen on Monday heard Imran Khan’s plea against the prohibited funding case under the Foreign Exchange Act .

During the hearing, Imran Khan’s counsel maintained that his client was currently busy leading PTI’s long march, therefore it is requested to the court grant a one-day exemption to his client from appearing before the court.

Over this, Prosecutor Raja Rizwan Abbasi argued that this was not a reasonable explanation to be exempted from appearing before the court, the request for bail exemption should be rejected.

After hearing both sides and deliberating over the matter, the court decided to provide an exemption on personal appearance and extend Imran’s interim bail until November 10.

ATC

Separately, an Anti-Terrorism Court in Islamabad heard a petition filed by the PTI chairman seeking bail in the terrorism case registered against him in the Tarnol Police Station.

Imran’s lawyer Babar Awan appealed to the court to accept PTI chairman’s plea for exemption from appearance in the hearing today.

The court accepted the exemption plea and adjourned further hearings until November 9.

Prohibited funding case

In August, a three-member bench of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) declared that the PTI received funding from prohibited sources including foreign nationals and companies in sheer violation of the Constitution and laws. The electoral body named at least 35 non-Pakistani nationals — many with Indian origin names — and over 350 companies that provided funds to the PTI by 2014.

Following the verdict by the ECP, the FIA launched a probe into the prohibited funding case and formed five inquiry teams.

The teams will carry out investigations in Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar, Islamabad, and Quetta, SAMAA TV’s Zahid Gishkori reported.

FIA officials say the investigators will seek records from the State Bank of Pakistan, the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan, and other financial institutions.