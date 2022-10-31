Anushka Sharma loses cool over Virat Kohli’s leaked hotel room video

After Virat Kohli, his wife Anushka Sharma has also lost her cool over the leaked video of her husband from the hotel room.

Indian cricketer Virat is currently in Australia for the T20 World Cup and a video from the hotel room shows someone taking a tour of his room, showing his belongings to the camera.

Anushka shared a screenshot of the video on her Instagram stories and wrote, “Have experienced a few incidents where some fans have shown no compassion or grace in the past but this really is the worst thing. An absolute disgrace and violation of a human being and anyone who sees this and thinks celebrity ho toh deal Karna padega (If you are a celebrity then you will have to deal with this) should know that you are also part of the problem. Exercising some self control helps everyone. Also, if this is happening in your bedroom then where is the line?”

Virat also shared the video on Instagram and wrote, “I understand that fans get very happy and excited seeing their favourite players and get excited to meet them and I’ve always appreciated that. But this video here is appalling and it’s made me feel very paranoid about my privacy. If I cannot have privacy in my own hotel room, then where can I really expect any personal space at all?? I’m NOT okay with this kind of fanaticism and absolute invasion of privacy. Please respect people’s privacy and not treat them as a commodity for entertainment.”