Dar’s return sees US dollar tumble by Rs1.58

The Pakistani rupee started the business week on a positive note, reversing gains made by the US dollar over the last week, as it appreciated to Rs220.89 during trading in the interbank market on Monday.

According to data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Monday afternoon, the rupee appreciated by 0.72% and closed the day at Rs220.89.

After consecutively losing for three days due to political instability gripping the country, the rupee saw its value rise by Rs1.58 on Monday.

This was up from Rs222.47 at which the rupee had closed in the interbank market on Friday.

In an effort to keep the exchange rate at its real value, Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Ishaq Dar held meetings to keep the economic uncertainty in check while providing relief to the flood affectees.