Redmi reveals new Note 12 Series with high-end cameras, 210W fast charging

The Redmi Note phones of the next generation have been unveiled by Xiaomi in China.

The new Dimensity 1080 SoC from MediaTek, an upper mid-range chipset identical to the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 found in the series’ three new phones is included on all of them.

The new note 12 series has updates you may want in a smartphone, with a new design language, camera module, and improved CPU.

This time around, the Redmi Note 12 series includes four devices: the Note 12, Note 12 Pro, Note 12 Pro+, and Note 12 Racer Edition.

These phones introduce a number of features to the Note series for the first time, including 200MP OIS cameras, 210W rapid charging, and more.

Design, display

Both the Redmi Note 12 Pro and 12 Pro+ have displays that are exactly the same.

The display is a 6.67-inch AMOLED panel with a resolution of 1080p, a refresh rate of 120Hz, 1 billion colors, and a maximum brightness of 1200 nits.

Dolby Vision and HDR10+ are also supported. For the first time in the Redmi Note series, the fingerprint sensor has finally been shifted below the display.

Internals and Software

With the Redmi Note 12 series, MediaTek’s brand-new Dimensity 1080 SoC makes its debut.

It is a replacement for the Dimensity 920 chip from the previous generation, which was found in the Redmi Note 11 Pro (China).

This is combined with up to 256 GB of storage and 12 GB of RAM on each phone. There isn’t a memory card slot for additional storage.

All devices will boot Android 13 out of the box with MIUI 13 on top.

Cameras

The 50MP Sony IMX766 primary camera on the Redmi Note 12 Pro measures 1/1.56′′ in size and includes OIS.

Another first for the Redmi Note series is the 200MP primary camera on the Note 12 Pro+, which is based on Samsung’s HPX sensor.

Other sensors, such as an 8MP ultrawide lens and a 2MP macro camera, are the same across all smartphones.

Up to 4K videos can be captured using this camera. The 16MP punch-hole selfie camera on all three phones is the same.

Battery

The 5,000 mAh Redmi Note 12 Pro and Pro+ both feature rapid charging capabilities, although the former offers 67W while the latter requires up to 120W.

Pricing

Starting at $235, the Redmi Note 12 Pro is more affordable than the Redmi Note 11 Pro was when it was first released in China. Instead, the Note 12 Pro+ will be priced at $304.