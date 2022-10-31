Model Town massacre: LHC admits plea for change of court

The Lahore High Court (LHC) admitted the plea requesting a change in judge for the Model Town massacre case.

This was decided on Monday by a single-member bench of the LHC comprising Chief Justice (CJ) Muhammad Ameer Bhatti,

The court admitted the plea filed by Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) leader Muhammad Jawad Hamid.

The court asked the petitioner’s counsel to present legal arguments in favor of their plea at the next hearing of the case.

During Monday’s hearing, the counsel for the petitioner requested the LHC to transfer the massacre case from the ATC to another court.

He also asked the high court to transfer the case to a larger bench for hearing apart from scheduling an early hearing in the case.

The latter request was turned down by the high court, noting that it was the court’s discretion to decide on the relevant bench and timing to hear the case.

PAT leader Hamid in his application had highlighted he does not trust the proceedings being conducted by the judge of the anti-terror court (ATC) and asked the LHC to transfer the case to another court.

On June 17, 2014, at least 17 people were killed by the indiscriminate firing of the Punjab police in the Model Town area of Lahore.

Live coverage of the massacre shocked the nation.

Later PAT filed a case in court against the Punjab police for killing and injuring a number of people including children.

Eight years on, the victims of the carnage are still awaiting justice.