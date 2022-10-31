Grenade attack on police check post in Quetta leaves one injured

Unidentified assailants lobbed a grenade bear a police check post in Quetta late on Sunday, leaving a passerby injured.

Police said that they were manning a check post near Joint Road Brewery Cross, when unidentified assailants on a motorbike lobbed a grenade towards them check post and fled.

The grenade exploded around 25 meters away from the check post where several vehicles were parked.

The grenade exploded with a loud bang, with the blast wave damaging the parked cars.

A civilian pedestrian was injured in the attack. The injured was rushed to the Civil Hospital for treatment.

After the blast, a large contingent of police and FC cordoned off the area while a forensics team started collect evidence.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operation Abdul Haque Umrani said that they have launched an investigation into the attack and information regarding the accused and the group to which they belong to will be made public soon.