Earthquake jolts Kalat, surrounding areas

An earthquake measuring 4.6 on the Richter scale shook the Kalat district of Balochistan and its adjoining areas late on Sunday.

The National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC) reported that the tectonic movements were felt in Kalat and its surrounding areas on Sunday night.

The depth of the earthquake was 19 kilometers and its epicenter was 45 Kilometers away from Kalat southern part.

Due to the tremblor, people rushed out of their homes.

However, no casualties were immediately reported as a result of the quake.