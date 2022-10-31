Toxic generator fumes leave 15 children unconscious at Karachi school

Over a dozen children fainted due to a high concentration of engine fumes at a private school in Karachi’s Lyari on Monday morning.

The unconscious children were rushed to the Civil Hospital for medical treatment, rescuers said.

Out of the 15 children who fainted in the incident, doctors declared 10 as stable and were discharged after being provided with first aid. The remaining four are under observation.

Rescuers claimed that a generator was running inside the school and its accumulated exhaust fumes led to the incident.

Unregistered school

Additional Director Registration of Directorate of Inspection and Registration of Private Institutions Sindh (DIRPIS) Rafia Javed told SAMAA TV that the private school where the incident happened is unregistered.

“It is a community school for underprivileged children.”

Commenting on the unfortunate incident, Rafia said, “The children fainted due to generator fumes and now their condition is out of danger.”

She also said that the school will be fined by the Education Department for jeopardizing the lives of pupils.

DIRPIS said a detailed investigation of the incident is currently underway.

Police to take action against the school administration

Karachi South SSP Shabbir Ahmad said they will take action against the school administration for failing to protect pupils.

In a conversation with SAMAA TV correspondent Syeda Zeenat, SSP Shabbir revealed that the generator was moved downstairs after a school event and later when it was used to power the school during an electricity outage, the fumes left the pupils unconscious after a while.

He said at the time of the incident, 200 children were studying the school.

“All of them are safe and out of danger.”

Civil Hospital’s additional medical superintendent also confirmed that the children bought to the hospital are well and out of danger.

He said they came with the complaint of inhaling toxic fumes.

Firsthand account

A student of the private school told our correspondent that schoolchildren are often asked to run the generator.

Another witness said that a child turned on the generator in the morning which filled the area with fumes causing dizziness among children.

Power was disconnected in the vicinity since early morning according to neighbors and thereby the generator was turned on at the school.

Carbon poisoning

While carbon dioxide poisoning is rare, a high concentration of it in a confined space over an extended period of time can be toxic.

Symptoms of mild carbon dioxide poisoning include headaches and dizziness at concentrations less than 30,000 ppm and at 80,000 ppm CO2 can be life-threatening.

OSHA (Occupational Safety and Health Administration) has set a CO2 permissible exposure limit of 5,000 ppm over an eight-hour period and 30,000 ppm over a 10-minute period.

Compared to this carbon monoxide is far more dangerous and often called the silent killer. Since it is colorless, odorless, tasteless, and non-irritating it is extremely difficult to detect in the air.

The gas binds with oxygen-carrying parts of the body and makes it impossible for the body to survive.

OSHA permissible exposure limit (PEL) for carbon monoxide is 50 ppm averaged over eight hours, way lower than the PEL for carbon dioxide. The exposure level considered immediately dangerous to life and health (IDLH) is 1,500 ppm.