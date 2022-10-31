Toxic generator fumes leave 15 children unconscious at Karachi school

Over a dozen children fainted due to a high concentration of engine fumes at a private school in Karachi’s Lyari on Monday morning.

The unconscious children were rushed to the Civil Hospital for medical treatment, rescuers said.

Out of the 15 children who fainted in the incident, doctors declared 10 as stable and were discharged after being provided with first aid. The remaining four are under observation.

Rescuers claimed that a generator was running inside the school and its accumulated exhaust fumes led to the incident.

Carbon poisoning

While carbon dioxide poisoning is rare, a high concentration of it in a confined space over an extended period of time can be toxic.

Symptoms of mild carbon dioxide poisoning include headaches and dizziness at concentrations less than 30,000 ppm and at 80,000 ppm CO2 can be life-threatening.

OSHA (Occupational Safety and Health Administration) has set a CO2 permissible exposure limit of 5,000 ppm over an eight-hour period and 30,000 ppm over a 10-minute period.

Compared to this carbon monoxide is far more dangerous and often called the silent killer. Since it is colorless, odorless, tasteless, and non-irritating it is extremely difficult to detect in the air.

The gas binds with oxygen-carrying parts of the body and makes it impossible for the body to survive.

OSHA permissible exposure limit (PEL) for carbon monoxide is 50 ppm averaged over eight hours, way lower than the PEL for carbon dioxide. The exposure level considered immediately dangerous to life and health (IDLH) is 1,500 ppm.