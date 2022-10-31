Twitter to start charging for blue tick verification badge

Twitter is reportedly set to start charging from blue tick verification badge which would cost $19.99 per month.

Verified users would have 90 days to subscribe under the existing arrangement to maintain their blue checkmark, the Verge reported Monday.

At present, Twitter Blue subscription costs $4.99/month. It gives users privileged early access to new features, among other things. However, it does not yet provide verification.

Earlier on Sunday, Musk tweeted: “The whole verification process is being revamped right now.”

Additionally, according to the report, staff members assigned to the new paid blue tick project have been warned that failing to reach the feature’s launch date of November 7 will result in their termination.

It’s unclear if Musk’s Twitter will provide everyone who purchases the new Blue membership with a verification badge or if verification will remain a premium service.

According to Twitter’s current rules, accounts must be “authentic, notable, and active” to qualify for the blue badge.