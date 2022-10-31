Black Adam stays atop N.America box office

Warner Bros.’ film Black Adam remained atop competition for the second weekend running, hauling in a modest estimated $27.7 million in North American box office receipts, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations reported Sunday.

A feature that explores the origin story behind 2019’s Shazam, the DC Comics superhero, Black Adam stars Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as a former slave bestowed with special powers.

Coming in second for the Friday-through-Sunday period was Universal’s Ticket to Paradise, a romantic comedy starring A-list stars George Clooney and Julia Roberts. The flick brought in $10 million.

Horror films, though, scored more broadly at the box office in the run-up to Halloween.

“Four of the top 10 movies this weekend are horror films,” said David A. Gross of Franchise Entertainment Research.

Prey for the Devil, a Lionsgate flick, was in the number three spot, pulling in $7 million.

“This is an average opening for an original horror film … Reviews are poor,” Gross said.

Two other horror films, Paramount’s Smile at fourth and Universal’s Halloween Ends at fifth, brought in $5 million and $3.8 million respectively.

Overall, it was not a great weekend for Hollywood, with films earning an estimated $66 million, down from the $100 million from the previous weekend.

Rounding out the top 10 were