Black Adam stays atop N.America box office
Warner Bros.’ film Black Adam remained atop competition for the second weekend running, hauling in a modest estimated $27.7 million in North American box office receipts, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations reported Sunday.
A feature that explores the origin story behind 2019’s Shazam, the DC Comics superhero, Black Adam stars Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as a former slave bestowed with special powers.
Coming in second for the Friday-through-Sunday period was Universal’s Ticket to Paradise, a romantic comedy starring A-list stars George Clooney and Julia Roberts. The flick brought in $10 million.
Horror films, though, scored more broadly at the box office in the run-up to Halloween.
“Four of the top 10 movies this weekend are horror films,” said David A. Gross of Franchise Entertainment Research.
Prey for the Devil, a Lionsgate flick, was in the number three spot, pulling in $7 million.
“This is an average opening for an original horror film … Reviews are poor,” Gross said.
Two other horror films, Paramount’s Smile at fourth and Universal’s Halloween Ends at fifth, brought in $5 million and $3.8 million respectively.
Overall, it was not a great weekend for Hollywood, with films earning an estimated $66 million, down from the $100 million from the previous weekend.
Rounding out the top 10 were
-
Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile ($2.8 million)
-
Till ($2.8 million)
-
Terrifier 2 ($1.8 million)
-
The Woman King ($1.1 million)
-
Tar ($1 million)