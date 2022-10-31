PSX in early rally gains over 158.46 points

As the morning bell rang on Monday, the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed the index trading at 41,311.54, improving by 170 points from the previous close of 41,140.34.

By the end of the day, KSE-100 saw the index going up by 158.46 points, appreciating by 0.39%.

So far, the most active stock contributing to the index’s performance was technology and communication, increasing by 44.67 points.

Whereas, Woollen had a positive change of 5.96%. WTL , however, was the volume leader, gaining by 0.76%.