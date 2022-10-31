Watch Live
PSX in early rally, gains over 150 points

Strengthens to 41,311.54 points during trading in early morning session
Samaa Web Desk Oct 31, 2022
<p>Photo: SAMAA/file</p>

As the morning bell rang on Monday, the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed the index trading at 41,311.54, improving by 170 points from the previous close of 41,140.34.

An early rally of around 83.99 points saw the index rise to a high of 41,224.33 points, appreciating by 0.20%.

So far, the most active stock contributing to the index’s performance was commercial bank with a change of 15.89points.

Whereas, Cement had a positive change of 0.56%. K-Electric Limited (KEL), however, is the volume leader, gaining a negative of 2.50%.

This is a developing story and will be updated accordingly.

