Saka Panja Sahib’s 100-year celebrations conclude

The 100-year celebrations of Saka Panja Sahib concluded on Sunday at Gurdwara Punja Sahib in Hasan Abdal.

Handprint of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak is believed to be imprinted on a boulder in Gurdwara Punja Sahib.

Hundreds of local and foreign Sikh pilgrims along with various political and socio-religious leaders from India and other countries participated in the event.

Around 200 Indian Sikh pilgrims were issued special visas to observe the two-day event.

The gurdwara management bodies from both sides of the border, Amritsar-based Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) and Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC) are jointly organizing the centenary of Saka Panja Sahib.