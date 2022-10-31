Saka Panja Sahib’s 100-year celebrations conclude
The 100-year celebrations of Saka Panja Sahib concluded on Sunday at Gurdwara Punja Sahib in Hasan Abdal.
Handprint of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak is believed to be imprinted on a boulder in Gurdwara Punja Sahib.
Hundreds of local and foreign Sikh pilgrims along with various political and socio-religious leaders from India and other countries participated in the event.
Around 200 Indian Sikh pilgrims were issued special visas to observe the two-day event.
The gurdwara management bodies from both sides of the border, Amritsar-based Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) and Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC) are jointly organizing the centenary of Saka Panja Sahib.